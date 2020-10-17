“Be prepared physically and mentally for a possible crackdown” by the authorities, they warned. We continue because “the government and the armed forces are totally hostile to the population.”

The pro-democracy movement in Thailand intends to brave Saturday, October 17, for the third day in a row, the ban on assemblies, calling for a new demonstration in Bangkok, the day after clashes with the police who used cannons for the first time with water to disperse the protesters.

The organizers announced on social networks a rally at 4 p.m. (9 a.m. GMT), without revealing a location. “Be prepared physically and mentally for a possible repression “ authorities, they warned. We continue because “the government and the armed forces are totally hostile to the population”.

The movement, mostly students, demands the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha and dares to demand reform of the powerful and extremely wealthy monarchy, a taboo subject in the country just a few months ago.

Friday evening, some 3,000 people gathered in the center of the capital despite the promulgation, the day before, of an emergency decree prohibiting any gathering of more than four people.

“Do not break the law, (…) I will not resign”, General Prayut Chan-O-Cha warned Friday, adding that emergency measures would be applied for a maximum period of thirty days. The soldier, a former army chief, has been in power since the 2014 coup and has led a civilian government since controversial elections last year.

In addition to political tensions, there is a serious economic crisis. Dependent on tourism and locked down since the coronavirus pandemic, Thailand is in the midst of a recession with millions of people unemployed.