Thailand is preparing for the return of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who has been in exile for years. The daughter of the entrepreneur, who had made a fortune in the billions through telecommunications deals, had announced the return of the 74-year-old politician for next Tuesday on social media. Political observers are skeptical, however, since Thaksin has repeatedly announced and canceled his return, most recently for August 10.

However, this is supported by the fact that a return on Tuesday would fall on the day for which another round of voting to appoint the prime minister after the parliamentary elections was announced. The Pheu Thai Party, which is supported by Thaksin, wants to nominate real estate entrepreneur Srettha Thavisin as a candidate. The party had won the second most seats in the House of Commons in the May 14 election.

Pita Limjaroenrat, the candidate from the progressive Move Forward Party, failed because he did not get enough votes from the senators appointed by the military regime. As a result, the Pheu Thai Party canceled its coalition alliance with Move Forward and formed a new alliance that now also includes conservative parties from the former regime.

There had been speculation about such an alliance before the election, but it did not materialize at first. The new alliance would facilitate Thaksin’s long-planned return. The entrepreneur, who was elected Prime Minister in 2001, fled abroad in 2006 after a military coup. In 2008 he was sentenced to ten years in prison in a corruption trial.







Police are preparing to take Thaksin into custody immediately upon arrival. His supporters believe he would not have to serve the sentence but could live reasonably comfortably in a hospital or under house arrest, or even hope for a pardon from the Thai king.