Thailand Police have fired on protesters with water cannons in Thailand

For the second day in a row, democracy activists are defying the government’s ban on rallies.

In Bangkok In Thailand, police have shot down protesters with water cannons, defying the government’s ban on gathering the other day. About 2,000 protesters have today called for the release of arrested democracy activists.

According to a local hospital, four police officers and one protester were injured. Police later dispersed the protest, but activists vowed to return to the streets.

“The use of force only increases the number of protesters,” 21-year-old engineering student Nine told news agency AFP.

Police arrested twenty prominent activists yesterday. Protesters have demanded the country’s prime minister Prayut Chan-o-Chan government resignation and reforms to the monarchy.

Prayut banned gatherings of more than four people yesterday. Nevertheless, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets to protest.

Today, police had closed the area where the protests were planned, but activists moved their protests to a new location.

Bangkok political scientist Thitinan Pongsudhirak estimates to the news agency AFP that the demonstrations will once again increase the possibility of new military intervention. In the last of them, in 2014, the current Prime Minister Prayut came to power.

“The protests may be violently broken up,” he predicts.

Police has arrested two activists for “harming the queen”. It is a rare piece of law that has not been applied for decades.

The crime is linked to the fact that the men were among the protesters who gathered on Queen on Wednesday Suthidaa and a car carrying a royal family on the route near the government building in Bangkok. Detainees can even face life imprisonment.

One of the men Bunkueanun Paothong, said on a Facebook broadcast on Friday that he intends to surrender to police.

“I am accused of trying to harm the Queen. That was not my intention. I’m innocent, “Bunkueanun said.

Another arrested, Ekachai Hongkangwan, told AFP on the phone that he was also a suspect. Police later confirmed he was in official hotel.

Student activists have led pro-democracy protests since July. Unlike previous waves of protests in Thailand, the current demonstrations have no clear leader and no actor behind the traditional power clicks behind them.

In addition, the demands of democracy activists have also included the reform of the country’s monarchy, which has not previously been dared to be taken as a theme.

The open defiance of the king and this family is a new phenomenon in Thailand, where insulting the king is a severely punishable majesty crime that can result in 15 years in prison. The repeal of the Majesty’s Criminal Code is one of the demands of the protesters.

On Wednesday, protesters gathered on the route of a car carrying a royal family, and as a sign of defiance, the royal family was shown a three-finger hand sign borrowed from the Hunger Games, which has been adopted in Thailand as a symbol of democratic protests. Wednesday’s overtaking was the royal family’s first encounter with protesters.