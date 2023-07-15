Saturday, July 15, 2023
Thailand | Parliament will vote on the prime minister again next week

July 15, 2023
in World Europe
The first vote was on Thursday, when MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat, who won the parliamentary elections, did not get the required number of votes.

of Thailand the parliament will vote on the new prime minister again next week. The matter was announced by the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives Pichet Chuamuangphan on Friday to the news agency AFP.

The first vote was on Thursday, when the leader of the Democratic Alliance (MFP), which won the parliamentary elections in the spring Pita Limjaroenrat did not get the required number of votes behind it. After the vote, the reformist Pita assured reporters that he would not give up.

The new vote is on Wednesday. It is still unclear whether Pita will be reappointed as prime ministerial candidate or if he will face other candidates.

“We need to discuss it first,” Pichet said.

Pichet belongs to the Pheu Thai party, which is a coalition partner of the Democratic Alliance.

Pita has insisted that he remains a candidate for prime minister. In the first vote, he received 324 votes, while 375 votes would have been required to be elected.

