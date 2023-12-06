Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/12/2023 – 7:55

Brazil will be able to export palatability products to Thailand, based on poultry and pork liver hydrolyzate, for animal feed, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement. According to the ministry, negotiations to open the market with the endorsement of the market’s International Health Certificate took around three months.

Recently, Thailand authorized the import of Brazilian corn bran, resulting from the production of corn ethanol, DDG.

According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, last year, Brazil exported US$3.14 billion in agricultural products to Thailand, totaling 5.58 million tons, making it the third main Asian destination for Brazilian agricultural exports.

Soybeans and soybean meal accounted for 96% of shipments to the country.

This year, Brazil has accumulated 73 market openings for national agricultural products.