Thailand More than 300 cats were found abandoned in two buildings in Bangkok

However, someone had gone to feed the cats in the small booths because they didn’t look hungry.

At least 303 cats have been found abandoned at two destinations in Thailand, a suburb of the capital Bangkok, according to Reuters.

Volunteers went on Thursday, Feb. 25 to pick up the cats in transport cages, where they were taken to the vets for inspection.

Open it is not exactly how long cats have been leaning on their own happiness.

Cat maintenance has been Spent with donations, which apparently ran out when cats could no longer be visited due to interest rate restrictions.

“The owner hasn’t been in these buildings for a long time, many months. So it can be said that the cats have been abandoned, but it is due to the owner’s unfortunate situation. However, cats have not been mistreated, ”the volunteer rescuer Warattada Pattarodom told news agency Reuters.

Someone has apparently been feeding the cats since the owner left. According to one veterinarian who inspected the cats, the animals did not appear to be hungry, but many of them were stressed. Most cats have had to be locked in a small booth for a very long time. Dead cats were also found in the buildings.

The cats will spend about a week at the veterinary stations, after which they are to be transported to the discovery zoo in Chiang Mai, where they have begun to receive discovery cats during the corona pandemic. The center cares for other animals, such as elephants, according to the news agency Reuters.