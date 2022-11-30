Thailand, all monks test positive for drug tests: Buddhist temple closed

Was Closedin Thailanda Buddhist temple after all resident monks tested positive a a drug test, namely methamphetamine. The incident took place in Phetchabun province, in the Bung Sam Phan district, in the north of the country.

Therefore the police who had been investigating the alleged drug ring in the temple for some timejoined the health authorities and has broke into the place of worship, where they were three monks and the abbot. All four were drug tested and found to be positive.

THE local officials they invited i monks to undergo the test in a specialized clinic and explained that more monks will arrive to allow the villagers to fulfill their religious obligations. “The temple is now empty and the nearby villagers are worried that they won’t be able to perform any ceremonies“.

