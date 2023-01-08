Anyone flying to Thailand from tomorrow must be able to demonstrate that they have been sufficiently vaccinated. The obligation is partly prompted by the fact that the border between Thailand and China was reopened by the People’s Republic this weekend. It is expected that many Chinese tourists will come to the country. Airlines flying to Thailand must check that everything is in order before passengers depart.
