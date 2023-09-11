According to Bloomberg, the plan includes reducing energy prices and suspending the payment of maturing debts for farmers and small business owners.

The Prime Minister of Thailand stated before Parliament, on Monday, that the plan, which is called the “Digital Wallet Plan,” will represent a catalyst for the country’s economy again, pointing out that it includes distributing funds to all sectors of the economy.

The plan is scheduled to be implemented during the first quarter of next year, and is considered one of the main election promises of the Prime Minister’s Pyu Thai Party.

Officials say that the plan will have multiple impacts on the economy, and will achieve economic returns more than 4 times its value, with the economy’s growth rate over the next year increasing to 5 percent, compared to 2.8 percent expected for the current year.