Of: Stella Henrich

A tourist from Germany was missing for seven days. The 76-year-old apparently lost her bearings while walking in Thailand. Now she has reappeared.

Munich/Phuket – luck in disguise – that’s how the story of Barbara G. can be described. Because it should actually be a nice holiday in Thailand for the 76-year-old pensioner. But when the 76-year-old went for a walk on the island of Phuket, it was suddenly a matter of life and death. Because apparently she lost her bearings in the thicket of the jungle. She wandered around alone in the dangerous wilderness of the Sirinat National Park in the south of the holiday paradise for seven days and nights without eating or drinking.

The tourist had already disappeared from her hotel in Phuket on May 9th. A few days earlier she had traveled from Germany with her family. Surveillance cameras showed the elderly woman leaving the hotel, reports the Bangkok Post. Rescue workers searched the entire region around the hotel for the missing pensioner. However, the search for the missing person was initially unsuccessful. Among other things, reports about the miracle on vacation picture and RTL.

Missing Thailand vacationer: Happy end to the jungle drama

Finally, a search team discovered the helpless woman in nearby Sirinat National Park – around 15 kilometers from her hotel. The rescue of the weakened vacationer is said to have been difficult. First, Barbara G. had to be carried on a stretcher for two hours through the impassable terrain of the jungle. She was then immediately taken to a hospital. She is now receiving medical care there. According to initial reports, she is now back in stable condition.

According to her family, the pensioner suffers from Alzheimer’s. She had already escaped from the hotel before she disappeared, but was found again in time, reports the Bangkok Post. It is not known why the pensioner went alone.

