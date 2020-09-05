Malacca Strait

Thailand has given a double blow to China, which has upset the world with its aggressive attitude. Thailand has canceled China’s Kra Canal project, making it difficult to find a way from the Strait of Malacca. The special thing is that India had deployed its ships here after tension in the Galvan valley of eastern Ladakh. China’s effort was to gain access to this route and easily pass between the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea to clear the way to its military base. However, it is clear from Thailand’s decision that even if China is adopting an aggressive attitude with India, the dream of dominance in Asia is not going to be easy to come true.The Kra-Canal project was a 120 km mega canal project. It would pass through the isthmus in Kra, Thailand and could have been an important route to China. The Chinese navy would have to pass through the base between the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean from here. However, according to a Foreign Policy report, this Canal does not bother Thailand, but for countries like Myanmar and Cambodia, Chinese interference could cause problems.

China increasing military strength, many bases ready

Along with tensions over India’s eastern and northeastern border, China is also in a dispute with many countries over East and South China Sea. The dragon has accelerated the task of strengthening and expanding its military strength. With the increasing activeness of China on submarines in the Indian Ocean and military bases in the South China Sea, the world is eyeing it. The US has also deployed its warships. In such a situation, China has suffered a major setback due to lack of way to a place of geographical importance like Malacca Strait.

Purchase of submarines postponed till 2022

Not only this, Thailand has also postponed the purchase of two yuan-class S26T submarines. The government of Thailand has also postponed the purchase of two submarines worth $ 72.4 million. The government had to face considerable opposition from the anti-Fiu Thai party and the public. This deal has been postponed till 2022. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha gave this information to the Budget Committee of Parliament. Thailand was going to buy two submarines in 7 years.