Thailand’s National Energy Policy Committee has agreed to freeze the retail price of LPG at 408 baht per 15 kg until the end of the year in order to protect consumers from the rising cost of living.

And the “Bloomberg” news agency reported that Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Subtanapong Benmecha said in a statement today, Thursday, that freezing prices will place a greater burden on the state oil fund, and may lead to smuggling of liquefied petroleum gas to neighboring countries.

The fund recorded a deficit of 126.7 billion baht, since October 16, due to subsidizing diesel and cooking gas prices.