Thailand | Fireworks warehouse explodes in Thailand, nine dead

The fire caused by the explosion continued on Saturday evening.

Fireworks storage An explosion killed nine and injured at least 115 people in southern Thailand on Saturday. The explosion caused a fire and damaged numerous buildings around the warehouse, reports news agency AFP.

The accident happened in the afternoon local time in the town of Sungai Kolok near the Malaysian border. The explosion is believed to have started when the renovators of the warehouse building were doing welding work.

“I was at home playing a computer game on my phone when I heard a sound like a thunderclap and the whole house shook,” said a resident a hundred meters from the warehouse Seksan Taesen told AFP.

“Then I noticed that my house had no roof. I looked out and saw houses collapsing and people lying on the ground everywhere.”

of Narathiwat the provincial governor I say Pongaksorn according to the fire brigade was under control in the evening

Pictures and videos transmitted by the local media told of a large fire, a thick cloud of smoke and buildings damaged by the pressure wave in a wide area. Thai PBS channel approximately 500 buildings would have been damaged.

According to the channel, there could still be people in the burning buildings during the extinguishing work, so the number of victims may rise.