Tesla would be studying the construction of an electric vehicle factory in the country; Microsoft and Google would open a data center

Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister of Thailand, stated this Sunday (September 24, 2023) that the country expects to receive US$5 billion in investments from companies Tesla, Google It is Microsoft. The statement was made in Bangkok, after the prime minister’s participation in the 78th General Assembly of the UN (United Nations), in New York (United States), where he spoke with company executives.

“Tesla would be looking for an electric vehicle manufacturing facility, Microsoft and Google are looking at data centers”, said Thavisin without detailing whether the US$5 billion would be the total value of the investments or whether it would be individual to each company. The information is from Reuters.

The investment would strengthen the country’s economy – which is expected to grow 2.8% in 2023. The percentage is lower than previously projected. The drop in exports would justify the slowdown, according to estimates.

According to the news agency, the prime minister spoke with Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, about the electric vehicle sector last week. Currently, Thailand is the 4th largest automobile assembly center in Asia.

The country offers incentives to battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. In addition, there are also benefits in tax reductions for local buyers of electric vehicles, so that the country remains a regional automobile hub.