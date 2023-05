Move Forward party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat shakes hands with supporters in front of a portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a caravan parade in the capital Bangkok to thank voters. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ Rungroj Yongrit

The opposition party Move Forward, led by businessman Pita Limjaroenrat, 42, won general elections in Thailand, ending nine years of military rule in the Asian country. The election took place last Sunday (15).

Until then, Thailand was ruled by former army commander Prayuth Chan-ocha, who took power in a military coup in 2014 and returned as prime minister after the 2019 elections. He ran for re-election, but his government was frayed by lower-than-expected economic outcomes, the initial poor response to the pandemic, and efforts to block democratic reforms.

Now, Move Forward is negotiating the formation of a coalition government with five other parties and is expected to appoint a prime minister for the country in July. On Twitter, businessman Pita Limjaroenrat said he was ready to assume the role and carry out the necessary changes for the country. “Whether you agree or disagree with me, I will be your prime minister. Whether you voted for me or not, I will serve you,” wrote the politician.