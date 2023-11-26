The Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin, confirmed this Sunday the release of four other Thai hostages who were being held by the Islamist group Hamas, within the framework of the truce agreement with Israel.

Srettha celebrated the release of the four hostages on the social network in good physical and mental condition, and on the way to a hospital in Israel.

The prime minister reported that the release occurred at 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Thai time (GMT+7), a day after ten other Thais were handed over by the Islamist group Hamas.

After several hours of delay that raised fears of a breach of the truce, Israel and Hamas carried out this Saturday the second exchange of 13 Israeli hostages – in addition to the four Thais– by 39 Palestinian prisonersrepeating the scheme of the previous day.

According to the Thai Foreign Ministry, Israeli authorities have reported two new Thai hostages whose captivity was unknown, so after today’s release There are still 18 Thais who are still kidnapped.

The Red Cross was in charge of transferring the 17 hostages from the Gaza Strip to Egypt through the Rafah crossing, where after a preliminary medical check, they were handed over to the Israeli security services, who took them to Kerem Shalom, a step that unites Egypt with Israel.

The released Thais are part of the thirty citizens of this nationality held among the more than 240 people kidnapped by the armed wing of Hamas during its attack on Israel on October 7, which left some 1,200 dead. among them 39 Thais.

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, Thailand has sought different avenues to achieve the release of the captives, including a trip led by the head of diplomacy.to Thai to Egypt and Qatar and meetings in Iran of representatives of the Thai Government with members of the Islamist group.

Some 30,000 Thais were in Israel, including 5,000 employees near Gaza, at the time of the assault by Hamas, of whom more than 10,000 have already returned, while others have chosen to stay in Israeli territory.

This Friday the first came into force truce between Israel and Hamas at 7:00 local time (5:00 GMT), after more than a month and a half of war, as part of an agreement for the release of 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.

EFE

