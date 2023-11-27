The Thai Foreign Ministry confirmed this Monday the release of three other Thai hostages, all of them male, held by the Islamic group Hamas, within the framework of the third day of the truce reached with Israel.

The three Thais were released along with 14 other Israeli hostages on the third consecutive day of truce, bringing the total number of captives from the Southeast Asian country released to 17.

According to the ministry, the individuals were transferred to a medical center as soon as they were released by the Islamist group, where they received medical care and contacted their families.

Another 15 Thais remain held after they were kidnapped along with more of 240 people captured by the armed wing of Hamas during their assault on Israel on October 7.

Since then, Thailand has sought different ways to achieve the release of the captives, including negotiations and diplomatic trips to Egypt, Qatar and Iran, For which the Asian country thanked this Monday “all parties involved in the efforts to achieve this latest release.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warmly congratulates the recently released hostages and their families and thanks all parties involved in the efforts to achieve this latest release,” the ministry said in a statement.

He also indicated that the Government “continues to make all possible efforts to achieve the safe release as soon as possible” ofe the remaining 15 Thai hostages, as he prepares to bring the 17 Thais back to Thailand who have already been released “as soon as possible”.

Some 30,000 Thais were in Israel, including 5,000 employees near Gaza, at the time of the attack by Hamas, of whom more than 10,000 have already returned, although the majority have chosen to stay in Israeli territory.

The agreement reached between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US, provides the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners in totaland could be extended if Hamas commits to handing over at least ten captives per day.

Since the exchanges began last Friday, Israel has freed 117 Palestinian women and teenagers, while Hamas has freed 58 people, of whom 40 are Israelis, 17 Thais and one Filipino.

The vigorous Israeli response in the Palestinian enclave has since claimed more than 14,800 deaths, according to authorities. mostly children and womenand it is estimated that more than 7,000 people are missing under the rubble.

