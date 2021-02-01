In Thailand, this Buddhist temple in Bangkok provides coffins to the faithful. Every day, a hundred people come to lie down there. “I admit that I am anxious at the moment because my income has decreased due to the pandemic. I am sure everyone here is feeling the same. That is why I came.”, explains Nutsurang Sihard. This ceremony would make it possible to better experience the pandemic and the anxieties associated with it.

“The purpose of the ceremony is to reflect on what death is. It reminds us that one day we are going to die therefore we must be careful of our way of life”, testifies Prakru Prapath Waranukij, Buddhist monk. This therapy costs 2.75 euros for the purchase of flowers, candles and ceremonial costumes. For some, it works: “I experienced it as a rebirth, a return to life, I am a new person. I left in the coffin everything that happened to me sad”, says Nutsurang Sihard