Thailand Chef Mikko Vuori saved many Finnish Christmases in Thailand – Ham, smoked fish and loaf are delivered to every corner of the country

During the Korona period, Finnish chef and restaurateur Mikko Vuori developed his products in southern Thailand and sold them all over the country. In the autumn, the work situation became precarious.

Khanom, Thailand.

Before Christmas chef Mikko Vuori beaten, wrinkled and smoked for weeks in the kitchen of his restaurant in Khanom, southern Thailand. Ham, boxes, loaves, Karelian pies, smoked fish, whatever.

As word of the Mountain products spread, dishes were ordered all the way to the northern and northeastern corners of Thailand, as well as to Bangkok. A lot of food also went closer to the south, to the east and west of the peninsula.

The Facebook account of the mountain’s Dusty Gecko restaurant has received a lot of thanks for the food broadcasts.

“Mikko saved Christmas,” says Vuori himself, laughing.

Now Mountain wants to tell his customers that the customers also saved him.

Until early November, the mountain world was black.

He has kept his ten-year-old restaurant in Khanom, southern Thailand, in operation throughout the corona pandemic. For a long time, he remained brisk and motivated.

When restaurants were not allowed to take in customers in the spring, Vuori began selling more and more dishes delivered outside Khanom.

Soon the mountain had customers all the way to the northern city of Chiang Mai, more than a thousand miles away.

“Yes, this is what the content is all about,” he says. And so he thought for a long time.

When the year progressed, the mood fell. Khanom is a small place, and outside the tourist season there is quite quiet. Peace is on the minds of those who live there, but every autumn the arrival of tourists stimulates not only the economy but also the mind.

Especially for the Mountain, the start of the season is very pleasant. She is a gourmet chef who wants to offer customers experiences, preferably on site.

As autumn approached, it became increasingly likely that this season would be missed in Thailand, at least in part, if not completely. Later in the fall, it began to become apparent that the entire season would be canceled.

Vuori once had a career in quality restaurants in Finland for years. In Thailand, the chef crosses Thai and European dishes.

In Thailand, he initially came to work on Ko Samui’s favorite island to consult local restaurants in making European food. He did the same at the famous Finnish Aava-Resort in nearby Khanom.

When the restaurant could not be kept open in spring and summer due to the corona, Vuori decided to use the time to develop more and more new products. The mountain has long planned to make its own versions of different dishes.

“Hot and cold smoked meats and fish, air-dried products, beef and pork fillet, duck breast, whole meat sausages,” he lists his summer and fall production.

There has also been a lot of limping. The newest bread product is archipelago bread made with homemade syrup.

He has now also supplied these for Christmas, along with hams and boxes.

During the Corona period, the range of products began to accumulate even more. There was time for creative work.

Courier companies went to pick up the cargo at any time.

Mikko Vuori and his wife Ying Mountain are preparing Christmas food broadcasts across Thailand. Norwegian salmon is on its way to the grave.­

Autumn over time, depression began to turn into bad anxiety. It affected everything.

“The wife finally asked where Mikko is, old, happy and cheerful.”

The question felt painful on the Mountain, for he knew it was true.

He knew what Mikko was like, his wife Ying Mountain meant: happy, perky, bustling. That person had not been seen in the fall.

The hectic man had no fuss, for the first time.

“I need action. Uncertainty about the future was also heavy. ”

He knew that old Mikko still existed below the surface, but a different kind of man was visible from the outside. He pondered his wife’s question.

“It felt very sad and depressing. Old Mikko had just lost somewhere there. Because of the corona, we were already in deep gloomy groundwater, and at the end of the summer my mind started to go down. ”

Three the day before Christmas Eve there is plenty to do. Mikko Vuori makes dishes in the kitchen and sometimes takes orders. Ying Mountain just returned to the restaurant with a mask on his face: in addition to his own work, he transports the restaurant’s shipments to the delivery company’s office by car.

Today, the mountain makes 190 Karelian pies. Every day is stretched to the wee hours.

“The last days have been really hectic. My job has been completely insane. I tapped on from morning to night, but without a wife, this would not have worked. A hero bigger than me is behind the scenes: my wife Ying. ”

“In addition to his own teaching work, Ying leaves for a hundred kilometers to Surat Thani to visit in a wholesaler, to get stuff. Often leaves really early in the morning. He does his job first and then tries to help the restaurant until night before I order him to sleep. ”

Mountain and his wife Ying Mountain had time for the evening market before Christmas.­

Between The mountain takes a break from cooking and takes care of the paperwork. Or cell phone work is perhaps a better word.

“I just send notifications to customers that the stuff has left. They get pictures of the products. It shows the shipping address and the tracking code of the delivery company. ”

“Now he went to Buriram, Khon Kaen, Pattaya, Udon Thani and Bangkok.”

So for a very wide area.

“Today, deliveries started at just under 50,000 baht (or 1,500 euros),” says Vuori.

“If the calculations and wishes are true, this could be in terms of sales in December for every ten years we’ve been open. After all, it’s insane because many places pull patches on the hatch and lay off staff. We can be very happy with this turn of events. ”

Mikko Vuori smiles and laughs happily.

“When the sale was made to work, the flame was found again.”

The change for the better was largely due to customers. They helped unknowingly.

“I had been marketing normal delicacies, or specialty products, for a long time, and then in connection with their orders, inquiries about Christmas food began to come.”

Wife There is a good mood with Ying, as they have had except for a few months this year.

Mikko Vuori says that humor and joy once combined them. Ying Mountain works at Surat Thani University as a lecturer in psychology and speaks perfect English.

The couple’s communication worked well from the beginning, according to Mikko Vuori, mainly because they have an equally bright attitude to life, in general.

Now Mikko Vuori already speaks Thai so well that he can handle all his affairs in Thai.

The first communication problems came to the Mountains this fall, with the anxiety of the Mountain.

“The discussion also became more formal. As a normative, there was less. ”

Christmas Eve means a small breath for the Mountains. Food is still actively sent after that, but the couple can go to bed before morning.

The last few days have been the toughest. On Monday, the Mountains were in a hurry to take all ten large cardboard boxes to the broadcaster’s office.

Mikko Vuori slept exceptionally at ten. The wife did not dare to wake up when she had seen her husband’s fatigue. This had stopped work at four.

“I would have put more meat pies in the fry. It would have taken an hour and chilling another. I couldn’t stand it. When I got home, I actually fell straight from bed to bed. ”

Cooking has been a calling to the Mountain since childhood. Already in elementary school, the guys wanted to eat the food he made.

“When the puppies went to Jyväskylä to play with us, the first request from the friends was to make us a Mikko omelet or a giant sandwich. I was already a pro at them at the time. ”

What was Mikko’s omelet?

“It was an omelet with absolutely insanely fillings. Cheese, ham, sausage, onion, tomato. ”

One of the specialties of the Mountain Restaurant is a homemade rye traveler with warm smoked salmon, cucumber, dill and lime.­

Christmas food the putting has brought new people to Mountain’s life in addition to the joy of work.

“Communicating with many customers I’ve never met is not just a trade. Let’s talk about these. ”

One customer sent a message to Mountain on Monday evening and asked if it would be possible to get Christmas food after Christmas when his father is quarantined over Christmas and would like to spend Christmas afterwards.

The mountain replied:

“Of course. It must be Christmas for my father. ”

Their hams and boxes are now on the Mountain list.