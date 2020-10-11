Upgrade
Thailand At least 18 people died in a train and bus collision in Thailand near Bangkok

October 11, 2020
The bus was taking passengers to the temple for a Buddhist ceremony.

In Thailand at least 18 people have been killed and more than 40 injured in a train-bus collision on Sunday, AFP news agency reported.

The accident occurred in Chachoengsao Province, about 50 kilometers east of the capital Bangkok. The bus was taking passengers to a ceremony at a Buddhist temple to celebrate the end of Buddhist fasting.

The bus drifted from the road to the train track, where the freight train collided with it. The bus had about 60 passengers. The accident happened at eight o’clock in the morning in local time.

AFP: n according to images taken by rescue workers show crumpled metal and bodies on train tracks. The bus had turned to its side and its bow was torn off.

Fatal road accidents often occur in Thailand due to the high prevalence of speeding and drunk driving and poor enforcement of traffic rules.

According to a report by the World Health Organization two years ago, Thailand has the second highest number of road deaths in the world. Most of the victims are motorcyclists.

In March 2018, at least 18 people died and several were injured when a bus carrying people on a holiday trip derailed and collided with a tree.

Rahul Rajput Murder Case: Girl not coming home due to fear, will testify against killer relatives

