Thailand | At least 14 people died after the bus crashed into a tree

A long-distance bus crashed into a tree in Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Monday night.

At least 14 people have died in the southern part of Thailand after a bus crashed into a tree, according to the local police. In addition, more than 30 people were injured in the accident.

A long-distance bus traveling from the country’s capital, Bangkok, to the southern part of the country crashed into a tree in Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Monday evening.

The police are still investigating whether all those who died in the bus accident were Thai.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 20,000 people die in traffic accidents in Thailand every year.