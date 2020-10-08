In Sam Roi Yotn National Park southeast of Bangkok (Thailand), a team of archaeologists discovered a cave with mysterious grounds. “The color of the paintings is swallowed up by the darkness of the cave and it made it very difficult to spot them. But when we looked closely we were sure that they weren’t rust spots. that they were cave paintings, we shouted for joy “, describes the playful archaeologist Kanniga Premjai.

From enigmatic silhouettes to antelopes, through characters holding hands, the thousand-year-old representations have been observed using a mobile application intended for archaeological surveys. “The color style and technique of the paintings have the same similarity as cave paintings from 2,000 to 3,000 years old already discovered here”, continues Kanniga Premjai. These discoveries crown months of research during which 40 caves were explored. It also proves the presence of hunter-gatherers 3,000 years ago in the region.