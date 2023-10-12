Thailand.. after Corona

My relationship with Thailand goes back nearly a quarter of a century, specifically to 1997. I can consider it the country in the world that I have visited the most.

Throughout this period, I have not stopped visiting Thailand annually, except starting during the period of the “Corona” pandemic, which stopped the clock for nearly two consecutive years, and some countries have still not recovered from its negative effects on the economy.

Thailand, in this regard, is no exception. Rather, I saw pictures of some of its regions that were not sleeping before, and in light of the pandemic, they have become completely silent.

After five forced hiatus, I returned to Thailand to find that life, vitality, and tireless activity had returned to restore the losses resulting from that crisis that crushed a person’s sustenance but was not able to crush his will.

I asked the taxi driver about his situation during the time of Corona, and he said: My livelihood was completely disrupted, and I lost my wife, who asked for a divorce because I became poor, even though I have a fourteen-year-old son from her.. So I was torn between spending on my wife and spending on my son, and I was only able to make a living. My son is staying at home, and I cannot afford the expenses for his studies, because I only have five thousand baht left today, and you are my first chance.

This brief picture of the crisis can be applied to the rest of the sectors that have stopped, especially tourism, the primary source of income, to the extent that Thai Airways, the national carrier, has been disrupted to this day.

Is that all?! During the five years that passed, and in the heart of the crisis, more international hotels were built, and many commercial centers and markets were built in preparation for the best to come. Even the old hotels renewed their previous beautiful dress and transformed it into a more elegant dress to attract their visitors again, and the same did the shopping centers.

What is more elegant is to increase the welcoming space for visitors and visitors from all races, and to establish the rules of religious tolerance with all components of Thai society.

This was evident from a new folklore show on the island of Phuket, which contains the best resorts in the world other than the ones we saw decades ago, to the point of praising some of the Hindu gods, led by Rama and Sheeta… where I glimpsed a main street in Bangkok in the name of the god. “Rama.”

During our return from the show, it was a coincidence that the driver was a Muslim who was proud of his Islam. He told us that Islam is fine in Thailand, and that every time entire villages convert to Islam voluntarily, as Muslims in the country currently represent 10% of the total population, which is more than 10%. Of one hundred million people.

On a personal level, I have noticed an increase in the percentage of Muslim workers in various sectors of Thailand, and that the presence of the hijab has become noticeable compared to what it was over the past decades, and welcoming the Islamic greeting has also become a noticeable phenomenon.

There is another important point that should be taken into consideration, which is regarding the increase in the prices of services, which have nearly doubled compared to before Corona, and this is an equation that may affect the flow of tourists towards a country that has been known for decades for its attractive prices in various sectors of Thai society, and it is an indicator that negatively affects members of the people who… Most of it lives by providing cheap services to tourists, as well as investors and suppliers of some important commodities, most notably Thai rice, which is famous for its many colors and flavors, and is known to merchants.

*Emirati writer