Thailand | A woman suspected of cyanide poisoning was charged with 14 murders

According to the police, the reason for the deaths was financial, and many of the victims were friends of the woman.

A Thai woman arrested last week on suspicion of cyanide poisoning has been charged with 14 murders and one attempted murder. Among other things, a British newspaper tells about it The Guardian and Bangkok Post -newspaper.

The woman’s ex-husband is also accused of fraud.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested after her friend died after meeting the woman. The woman who received the charges reportedly fled the scene instead of staying to help with CPR. The deceased friend’s belongings such as money, mobile phones and an expensive bag also disappeared from the place.

During the autopsy, cyanide was found in the victim’s body. Cyanide is a poison that can kill a person in minutes. Perhaps the most famous case of murder involving cyanide occurred in the 1980s in the United States when seven people died due to the poison laced in Tylenol painkillers.

Its after the death was reported in the Thai media, several families whose members had died after being in contact with the woman contacted the police.

Many of the victims were friends of the woman and one was her former partner. One of the victims she poisoned survived and later said he got sick after she gave him cough medicine while they were shopping together.

National deputy chief of police Surachate Hakparn the causes of the deaths were economic. The woman had chosen as her victims people she knew to be wealthy, as she had credit card debts.

According to Surachate, cyanide had been put in water, food and medicines. Deaths had been made for years.

It is one of Thailand’s most serious serial murder suspects and is known to be the first Thai female serial killer.