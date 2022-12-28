Thailand | A disease that destroyed coral reefs in the Caribbean is now threatening corals in Thailand, and there is no cure

Climate change is exacerbating the effect of the coral disease discovered in Thailand last year.

of Thailand a coral disease spreads rapidly on coral reefs, which threatens large areas even in places popular with tourists on the east coast of the Gulf of Thailand.

“I haven’t seen anything like it,” said the marine biologist Lalita Putchim for news agency AFP.

“Once the coral is infected, it just dies.”

The disease causes yellow spots on corals. There is no known cure for it, and its progression cannot be stopped.

“We found it everywhere we went, and we think we’ll find more,” Putchim said.

The disease is previously destroyed coral reefs in the Caribbean. In Thailand, it was first spotted in 2021 near the popular tourist destination of Pattaya.

Now it has spread in Thai waters to an area of ​​about 240 hectares.

The destruction of coral reefs can have far-reaching effects on marine ecosystems. A coral reef is like a small forest sheltered by fish and other species.

The disease is known to strike when corals are already stressed. The warming of the waters caused by climate change is known to worsen the effect of the disease. The disease is caused by vibrio bacteria found in seawater, the number of which also increases as the waters warm.

of Thailand Royal Navy divers are trying to eradicate diseased reefs. At the same time, researchers are trying to find a cure for the disease.

The disease also threatens the livelihood of the locals. Tourists go to admire the reefs on boats driven by locals.

“Now that the reef has contracted a disease and is being destroyed, what will we do in five years? It feels like our home has been destroyed,” said the person transporting tourists on his boat Choopan Sudjai for AFP.