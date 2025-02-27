Frank Cuesta has been arrested This Thursday in Thailand accused of Protected Wildlife Possession. This has been announced by the Department of National Parks of Thailand, which through a publication on social networks, where they pixela the face of the television, specify that the Spanish had in its Sanctuary Freedom Nine small nailorers and a pyon python Without any documentation Officer who accredits his possession.

In the statement published by the Thai authorities of Lao Khwan, province of Kanchanaburi, it is also specified that the investigation in the sanctuary of the Herpetologist began when receiving a NOTICE By email on February 14, 2025 in which “it was stated that a foreigner was in possession of protected wild animals without permission, such as otters, lazy loris and others.” Apparently, Cuesta would have indicated to the authorities to acquire the otters “in flea markets at different times.”

In addition, this complaint specified that “also Two foundations were established to receive donations To help animals through online channels in Bangkok and the province of Kanchanaburi. “In total, the Spaniard had in its sanctuary with three otters of approximately 1 month, five of approximately two months and one of approximately 4 years, in addition to the python.

Officials consider that the action constitutes A typified crime in the Law of Conservation and Protection of Wild Life Be 2562, Section 17, by “Protected wildlife possession without permission from the Director General“Therefore, Cuesta has been arrested and protected wildlife has been seized as proof and past at the hands of the wildlife conservation division.

Precisely, the herpetologist announced only two days ago that he was forced to leave his precious sanctuary freedom because of the Three criminal complaints who has put his ex -wife and mother of his three children against him, Yuyee, in which he accuses him of fiscal fraud, illegal work, damage to his honor and illegalities with the animals of the sanctuary.

“There will be several changes in the sanctuary For judicial messes, “said Cuesta, who has three children with Yuyee and who was the head of her release and care, after she was convicted of drug trafficking and sentenced to 15 years in jail, of whom she spent 6 in prison.” We have been preparing everything for days in case we have to make drastic changes. I will not leave the animals alone or get out of here“He added, while claiming that the most viable solution is to leave Thailand