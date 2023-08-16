Daniel Sancho will be in a Thai jail until the trial for the murder of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta concludes. The son of the renowned Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho is accused of “premeditated murder”.

Sancho is in a period of isolation as a protocol for the covid-19, established in 10 days, before mixing with the inmates in the Samui prison. However, the young man’s lawyers plan to request that he be isolated for security reasons.

Daniel Sancho in prison Photo: Screenshot/EFE

Surachate Hakparn, deputy director of the Police of that country, said that Sancho has not undergone any psychiatric analysis and that he is not aware that there is a threat that he will take his own life.

“He’s a little stressed”, said the policeman, known as ‘Big Joke’.

After completing the covid-19 period, Sancho will be able to receive video calls or face-to-face visits from his family and friends. Of course, his parents, Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo, have preferred not to travel to Thailand.

“(Rodolfo) knows that meeting his son now is practically impossible. Neither Wednesday nor Thursday was going to be possible due to a security issue and that is why it is better to stay in our country. He is so dejected that he does not want no one sees him,” said Carmen Balfagón, spokeswoman for the family.

In addition, they announced that they will not speak to the media until the cameras and microphones move away from the actor’s house, who fears for his eight-year-old daughter.

‘Some of the evidence and it’s strong enough to charge him with premeditated murder’: Police

Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho.

The Police of that country reconstructed the case in images: one of the fundamental pieces that was exhibited was the plastic surgeon’s shirt, with which the authorities reiterate that the young man stabbed him.

“We have consulted with the prosecutor about some of the evidence and it is strong enough to charge him with premeditated murder, which carries the death penalty. If it was premeditated and it was something that had been prepared in advance, it is usually the death penalty,” Hakparn said. .

In addition, upon completion of the investigation, they reiterated that the young man acted alone.

Daniel Sancho explaining to the Police what happened at the hotel. Photo: Thailand Police.

“There can be no other person, we have not found recordings on security cameras or the remains of other people. According to the evidence we have from the crime scene, there was only one perpetrator,” police said.

For now, Sancho will remain in jail until the trial begins, for which there is no exact date. As they have said, they will ask for the maximum penalty, that is, the death sentence.

