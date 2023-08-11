The Thai police are investigating the contacts that the Spanish Daniel Sancho had in the country before and after the murder and dismemberment of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta in Kon Phangan. Investigators are accumulating an arsenal of evidence against the son of actor Rodolfo Sancho to shore up before the prosecutor and then before the judge on the island of Samui his thesis that the crime was premeditated. The agents are waiting to know in the next few hours the results of the forensic studies of the remains found in the Kho Phangan landfill, where the Spaniard dumped part of Arrieta’s body and whose location by garbage collectors triggered the police operation that keeps Sancho imprisoned in the Samui prison, without contact with his family.

The investigation has advanced very quickly thanks to the collaboration of Sancho, who has led the Thai police officers to all the crime scenes. In this way they have been able to reconstruct the comings and goings of the Spaniard and the Colombian in the days and hours prior to the murder and the Haad Rin beach hotel where both stayed, according to the bangkokpost. The people with whom both interacted when they were together have already been questioned, as well as those responsible for the shops where the young Spaniard equipped himself to perpetrate the murder: the supermarket employee where he purchased the knives, gloves and bags he used last Tuesday for quartering; and the person who sold him the canoe with which he transported parts of the body to the open sea.

The contacts that Daniel Sancho maintained after the moment of the murder (perpetrated on the evening of Wednesday, August 2) are considered key to reconstructing the puzzle and trying to advance the exact motive for the crime. The local media point to a mixture of economic, sexual and relationship deterioration reasons. This is how it is known that on Thursday, August 3, with Arrieta already dead, Sancho went to the full moon party with two girls he met at the hotel, from which he had already planned to leave. A witness has assured the program The hour of 1 from TVE that he saw Daniel Sancho having dinner normally with a young man that same night, although he has not provided any further details. His testimony, together with the chef’s confession and the profusion of video camera images, have led the Thai police to have the case practically closed.

The agents now have to receive the definitive DNA analyzes carried out on the remains found in the dump, in order to make the definitive comparison with Arrieta’s family (they have been compared with the remains found in the room), and the result of the necropsy of the aforementioned remains (two parts of the lower extremities, part of the pelvis and the intestinal package). The analyzes will make it possible to move towards relevant details, such as whether the body had traces of drugs or alcohol, but also whether there was some type of aggression that left traces in the recovered parts (the young man has said that death occurred when Arrieta fell and hit himself head during a brawl).

Meanwhile, the sea area where Sancho has said he dumped most of the corpse, some 600 meters from the coast, supposedly inside a canvas bag, continues to be searched. The agents have recognized the difficulty of this search, both due to the area to be covered and the fact that they believe that the Spaniard has lost his spatial references by having carried out the operation, rowing, at night and in a territory unknown to him (such as Thai police have admitted), to which must be added the effects of tides, currents, waves and animals.

In any case, the investigation has a time limit. The police still have more than 70 days, out of the total period of 84 for the investigations, to prepare the final report with which they intend to ask the prosecutor and the judge to sit the Spaniard on the bench for premeditated murder and concealment of the body. Some crimes that can carry the death penalty.

However, the collaboration provided by Sancho can both shorten the deadlines and facilitate a reduction in the sentence requests or that this could be commuted to a lesser one in a measure of grace such as those that King Maha has already granted on previous occasions. Vajiralongkorn. In fact, he already did it three years ago with the Spanish Artur Segarra, who in 2016 was sentenced to death for murdering and dismembering David Bernat in Bangkok. Segarra now complies with permanent prison.