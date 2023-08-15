Thai police have concluded that the death of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta was premeditated and that Spanish Daniel Sancho stabbed him before dismembering him. The deputy director of the Thai Police, Surachate Hakparm, announced on Tuesday the end of the investigation into this media crime that occurred on the island of Koh Phangan on August 2 with a press conference in which the investigators showed part of the the tests and their investigations. The police rule out that the death was accidental, as the cook had initially claimed, and the intervention of third parties, since they have not found any traces of DNA or images in the surrounding cameras. “We have consulted the prosecutor about some of the evidence and it is strong enough to charge him with premeditated murder, which carries the death penalty,” Hakparn said, reports Efe. The police command has added that now it will be the prosecutor who studies the case and establishes the penalty request for the trial. Daniel Sancho, son of actor Rodolfo Sancho, entered provisional prison on the island of Samui on August 7.

Investigators have explained the reasons that Daniel Sancho, 29, gave to end the life of Edwin Arrieta, 44. “Daniel has confessed that he killed Edwin because he wanted to leave the relationship and Edwin did not want it that way,” said the police command, known in the country as Big Joke. Besieged by Spanish journalists and with a poor-quality translation – up to three people have interpreted for Hakparn in just 45 minutes – the deputy director of the Thai police has categorically ruled out the hypothesis that Arrieta’s death was accidental. “The police are sure that it was not an accident, it was a premeditated murder because he had previously planned to buy material, such as a knife and a razor. In addition, the murdered man had stabbing marks on the right side of his chest, ”he revealed, showing images on a tablet of Arrieta’s shirt with cuts the size of a knife blade. Hakparn has described the crime as “premeditated murder.” Sancho gave negative results in the tests that have been carried out to find traces of drugs or alcohol.

Image shown by the Thai police of Edwin Arrieta’s shirt with a hole that they attribute to a knife.

The police reconstruction contemplates that Daniel Sancho stabbed Edwin Arrieta in the chest and, when he fell, he hit the bathroom sink in the hotel room they shared in Koh Phangan. This sequence – together with the prior purchase of knives, gloves, bags and cleaning supplies – has led Thai researchers to rule out the hypothesis of an accidental death. What the police have not been able to discern is whether the immediate cause of death was the stabbing, the beating or the dismemberment itself. “The cause of death is being investigated,” said the police command. According to the story provided to the media, Daniel Sancho confessed that it had taken him about three hours to dismember him and he used another day to clean the hotel room. 9,000 US dollars were seized in the safe in the room of the person investigated. “We don’t know the reason why he brought that money,” the agent said.

The police do not consider that any other person has participated in the crime, since they have not found any traces of DNA or images in the surrounding cameras. Asked by a journalist, Hakparn has been blunt again. “There can be no other person, we have not found recordings [de otras personas] in security cameras or traces of DNA from other people” at the crime scenes. The agents also maintain that the DNA traces found on a victim’s T-shirt reinforce that Sancho is the only suspect.

Sancho and Arrieta had met on August 2 in Koh Phangan, an island known worldwide for hosting the full moon party, in which the beaches are crowded with people celebrating with music until dawn. The remains of the deceased have been found in various areas of the island, including a landfill or the sea.

Despite closing the investigation, the investigators have acknowledged that they still have pending work. The command has assured that they are analyzing the telephone messages that Sancho and Arrieta sent to each other, something on which they have refused to give details, and the results of the autopsy that may specify the cause of death also remain to be known. There are various items that have not yet been found, such as a knife that they consider relevant to the investigation, the victim’s phone, and some of Arrieta’s items that the person under investigation confessed that he had thrown away.

Daniel Sancho escorted by several Thai police officers, on August 7. STRINGER (REUTERS)

crime reconstruction

At the press conference, held at the local police station, a series of explanatory panels on the investigation of the case have been exposed. They featured frames from security cameras from supermarkets in the area in which a person with characteristics similar to Daniel Sancho, and whose face had been covered in the image with a black band; there were also photographs of the police reconstruction of the crime taken in a bathroom. In one of them, the only one under investigation can be seen, sitting on his haunches and with his back turned, while another person, wearing a red T-shirt, appears lying on the ground, in an inert position; in another, the researcher is standing, dressed and in a shower. The panels also showed a collage of photographs of the Thai police team.

The Thai Police had 84 days to complete the investigation, but the collaboration of the confessed perpetrator of the crime has accelerated the entire process. The investigators now have to deliver their report to the Prosecutor’s Office to set a trial date. Thai legislation, especially severe, punishes murders and homicides with three types of penalties, depending on the circumstances. The most serious is the death sentence, although it also contemplates life imprisonment or up to 20 years in prison. Although it is not strange that the Thai justice system imposes the maximum sentence, in most cases it is not executed and is commuted to life imprisonment. Sources familiar with the judicial system of the Asian country assure that the death penalty is only applied in cases in which the victims are members of the security forces or senior government officials and there are no known recent cases in which the executed person has been a citizen. foreign.