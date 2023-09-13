The Spanish media have reported almost ‘minute by minute’ the situation of Spanish chef Daniel Sancho in Thailand, where they have shown every moment that a young acquaintance is experiencing in his first time in prison.

A few days ago he received a visit from his mother Silvia Bronchalo again in the prison of Koh Samui, where he confessed to having murdered the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta.

Likewise, his father, the actor Rodolfo Sancho, also visited him and the entire family hopes that the Thai authorities reconsider the idea of ​​giving him the death penalty for the crime and opt for a life sentence.

Despite the fact that Daniel Sancho declared that he had murdered the surgeon Arrieta, authorities expressed What was the moment when the culprit declared how he carried out the crime.

The authorities do not doubt Sancho’s guilt, since they have multiple evidence that confirms it, in addition to having camera images, DNA and witnesses witnesses of what happened.

According to Colonel Paisan Sangthep, in the first interrogation, the police tried to trick Daniel with some questions when he was still a suspect and this way they were able to arrest him immediately.

According to the officer, such were the questions they asked Sancho, that he had no choice but to confess, evidencing the remorse he had when carrying out such actions, for which he appeared dismayed and began to cry a lot.

“They had been in love for approximately a year, the accused tried to break or end the relationship with the deceased, but the deceased did not give his consent“said the officer.

Another piece of reliable evidence to believe that Sancho is the murderer of Edwin Arrieta is that they discovered that After Arrieta entered the hotel he did not leave againTherefore, they claim that Sancho was the one who committed the murder because he was the only person and the last one who was with the Colombian surgeon.

LUZ ANGELA DOMÍNGUEZ CORAL

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

