The Thai Parliament approved this Wednesday the equal marriage law, the most important legislative step to make Thailand the third country in Asia to legalize unions between LGTBI people.

The new law was approved in its third and final reading with 399 votes in favor, 10 against and two abstentions in the Lower House, dominated by the government coalition led by the Pheu Thai party.

Some of the deputies who spoke in today's session wore flags and decorations with the colors of the LGTBI rainbow flag and celebrated the approval with applause and hugs.

Among the fundamental changes it includes is the denomination of a marriage from “a man and a woman” to “two people” and the modification in the legal status of “husband and wife” to a “married couple” without gender, in addition to guaranteeing to LGTBI unions the same rights that heterosexual unions currently enjoy.

After the approval today of this legislation, which began to be debated in Parliament on December 21, it still must go through a couple of formal steps until it becomes law, such as achieving the final support of the Senate and its publication in the official State gazette. after being signed by the king of Thailand.

Once it comes into effect, around the end of the year, Thailand will become the third Asian country to recognize equal marriage, after Taiwan and Nepal, and the first in Southeast Asia.

Although the country has one of the largest and most visible LGTBI communities in all of Asia, activists believe that the conservative Thai laws do not reflect the changes and attitudes of society in recent decades.

Last year, the Lower House had already debated several similar bills, but failed to approve any proposal before the dissolution of the Legislature prior to last May's elections, in which the reformist Avanzar won with a sweeping victory. although he did not manage to form a Government.

