Thailand’s two pro-democracy opposition parties inflicted a heavy defeat on the army-backed incumbent government in Sunday’s legislative elections, according to preliminary results released by the electoral commission.

After counting 97% of polling stations, the Forward Movement Party (MFP) leads with 13.5 million votes, ahead of Pheu Thai (10.3 million). The Thai United Nation party of Prime Minister Prayut Chan O Cha ranks third with 4.5 million.

The election campaign was a contest between a young generation, which yearns for change, and the conservative, monarchical ruling class represented by Chan O Cha, the former head of the army who seized power in a coup d’état in 2014.

In a country where coups d’état and court rulings have often triumphed at the ballot box, there are fears that the military will try to cling to power, raising the possibility of a new period of instability.

Pheu Thai, the party of billionaire former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, now led by his daughter, Paetongtarn, had urged voters to win a landslide victory to ward off the threat of military interference.

However, the kingdom seems destined for a period of political bargaining, in which opposition parties will try to form a governing coalition.

It is expected that the election commission will take a few weeks to officially confirm the definitive number of seats won by each party.

– Positive energy –

The new prime minister will be elected jointly by the 500 elected deputies and the 250 members of the Senate appointed by Prayut’s junta, which favors the army.

In the last controversial elections of 2019, Prayut won the support of the Senate to become prime minister at the head of a complex multi-party coalition.

After voting in Bangkok, Pheu Thai’s main candidate, Paetongtarn, showed no nervousness. “Today will be a good day. I feel a very positive energy”, declared the candidate, 36 years old, with a broad smile.

These elections are the first to take place since in 2020 important pro-democracy protests led by young people exploded in Bangkok, with demands to curb the power and spending of the king of Thailand, thus breaking a deeply rooted taboo on questioning the monarchy.

The demonstrations ceased when restrictions were imposed due to the covid-19 pandemic and dozens of leaders were detained, but their energy fueled growing support for the MFP, the more radical opposition.

Upon his arrival in Bangkok to vote, MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat, 42, said he expected a “historic turnout”.

“Today, the younger generations are concerned about their rights and will vote,” he told the press.

While the MFP sought the support of millennial and Gen Z voters, who make up nearly half of its 52 million voters, Pheu Thai leaned on its traditional base in the rural northeast, where voters are still grateful for welfare policies. applied by Thaksin in the early 2000s.