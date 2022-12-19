Activate the emergency services

A Thai Navy ship sank in the night between Sunday and Monday in the Gulf of Thailand. 75 of the 106 sailors on board were rescued. HTMS Sukhothai ran into a storm that swept water onto the deck and disabled electrical systems, including bilge pumps. The navy has mobilized three frigates and two helicopters to try to stabilize the situation on board. However, the ship had already taken on too much water and sank. According to the Royal Navy, the rest of the crew – 31 people – would be on an emergency boat.



