Bangkok.- Thai navy ships and helicopters They searched Monday for more than 30 sailors who are still missing 24 hours after their warship sank in heavy seas in the Gulf of Thailand.

Survivors described chaotic scenes as they struggled to survive. while the ship was sinking, and the commander of the navy confirmed that there were not enough life jackets for everyone on board.

As of Monday night, 75 sailors from the HTMS Sukhothai corvette had been rescued and 31 were still missingsaid the navy.

We recommend you read:

The high waves that caused the accident had subsided since the sinking Sunday night, but were still high enough to endanger small craft, the Navy said.

Details about the sinking and the initial salvage effort were still unclear. A sailor told Thai Rath television that there were not enough life jackets because there were more people than usual on board the ship.

In comments carried by another station, PPTV, Navy Commander Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengpaet confirmed that was true.

“To this operation, they added personnel from the Marine Corps and the Air and Coastal Defense Command, about 30 people. That’s why I think there weren’t enough life jackets,” he said.

The ship normally carried a total of 87 crew members and officers, according to the navy’s website.

Another survivor interviewed by Thai Rath said that the waves carried people away when the ship listed.

He said that a big wave “carried me, threw me under the boat. The ship went vertical and dragged me down. I struggled to get up and grabbed onto someone who had a life jacket on.”

The sailors interviewed by Thai television stations were not identified by name, but spoke at a makeshift rescue center on the coast.

A rescued crew member interviewed by Thai PBS television said that had to float in the sea for three hours before being rescued.

Said the ship was battered by waves 10 feet (3 meters) high when it sank Sunday night, complicating rescue efforts.

“The waves are still high and we can’t look for them from the horizontal line. We have to fly the helicopters and look for them from a bird’s eye view,” Navy spokesman Admiral Pokkrong Monthatphalin told PBS Thailand.

Eleven of the rescued sailors were being treated at a hospital. The navy denied a local media report that a death had been confirmed, saying the death was due to an accident involving another ship.

“We haven’t found any dead yet.Choengchai said. “The 31 sailors are still missing. We have not found anyone dead from where the incident occurred and from the search area.”

Strong winds blew seawater onto the HTMS Sukhothai and knocked out its electrical system on Sunday night, making the ship difficult to control. The Navy sent three frigates and two helicopters with mobile pumping machines to try to help the damaged ship by removing sea water, but was unable to do so due to strong winds.

The loss of power allowed more seawater to enter the vessel, causing it to list and sink.

Thailand’s Meteorological Department had issued a weather advisory for the general area just hours before the accident, saying waves in the Gulf of Thailand were expected to be between 2 and 4 meters (7 and 14 feet) high with thunderstorms.

He suggested that all ships “proceed with caution” and warned small craft not to put to sea until Tuesday.

The Sukhothai was built in Tacoma, Washington, and commissioned in 1987. With a maximum displacement of 959 tons and a length of 76.8 meters (252 feet), it is medium-sized for a corvette, a type of armed vessel. It is typically used for patrolling nearshore waters.

The warship had been patrolling 32 kilometers (20 miles) from the pier in Bangsaphan district in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Pokkrong said the boat had been on a regular patrol to help fishing boats that needed help.

“Our main priority now is to rescue all the sailors. We will plan to salvage the ship later,” she said. The search was taking place in an area of ​​16 square kilometers (6.2 square miles) around the sinking site.

While northern and central Thailand are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the year, the southern tip of Thailand has been experiencing storms and flooding in recent days.