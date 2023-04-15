Netizens are intrigued by a Thai man who has gone viral after claiming he managed to win the lottery using numbers provided by the famous artificial intelligence (AI) ChatGPT.

In addition, through his TikTok account, in a video that already has more than 200,000 views, he even demonstrated how he managed to get the system to follow parameters to generate a series of winning numbers.

According to the Asian version of the Mashable website, Thai Patthawikorn Boonrin said he asked some hypothetical questions, including a list of numbers drawn in previous years, and received as a suggestion from the AI: 57, 27, 29 and 99.

Although the numbers ended up earning him a prize, unfortunately it wasn’t a value that made him a millionaire. He was only able to take home 2,000 baht (about R$288).

Still, the case sets a precedent for how a person might be able to hit the jackpot simply by using ChatGPT. Boonrin has gone viral and many comments on the Chinese platform reveal that users are also hoping to earn easy money using AI.

Quoted by Mashable, Patthawikorn Boonrin reveals that this is not the first time that he has been interested in using ChatGPT to generate lottery numbers. The chatbot would have told him that winning the lottery was a matter of luck before reminding him to “don’t obsess” and “just do it as a test”.

But that didn’t stop the Thai guy from continuing with the idea of ​​using artificial intelligence. He intends to use the TikTok account to show his followers how ChatGPT can help him win the lottery.

No doubt, many users will be willing to see if Boonrin can replicate the success and, who knows, take the top prize. In this case, it can make lottery companies seriously think about changing the type of draw.