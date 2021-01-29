King Rama X of Thailand is known for his arbitrariness. Now he obviously wants to make his mistress the second queen. That could be explosive for an already tense situation.

People in Thailand have been protesting against the government and the monarchy for months.

King Rama X. (Maha Vajiralongkorn) meanwhile probably wants to make his lover the second queen.

(Maha Vajiralongkorn) meanwhile probably wants to make his lover the second queen. That wouldn’t just be a humiliation for Queen Suthidabut also illegal.

Bangkok – From concubine to queen: that could be for her former Koi nurse soon to become a reality. In 2019 she became the official concubine of King Rama X. from Thailand, soon afterwards impressively expelled. Now she could even sit on the throne. Because the monarch should want to raise his lover to the second queen, how picture reported.

The new title is supposed to be a present 36th birthday, which Koi and the king celebrated together in a partner look. But if the ceremony actually takes place next Tuesday, Thailand would have it two queens and the regent two women. That would be a great humiliation for the previous one Queen Suthida and also illegal. Because bigamy is forbidden in Thailand.

King Rama X. and his lover Koi celebrate their birthday in a partner look. © – / AP / dpa

Thai-Kini probably wants to make lovers the second queen: That would be against the law

Such a decision would be problematic. Resistance to the plan is said to come even from within the family. Allegedly the younger sister of the king, Princess Sirindhorn, vehemently opposed the project. The monarch is supposed to do so reacted violently have that his sister even ins hospital had to be admitted.

But this approach is likely to meet with great criticism from many citizens too. People in Thailand have been taking to the streets for many months to protest against government and monarchy. They want more freedom and reforms for a more just and democratic society. He is also a thorn in the side of many disproportionate wealth their king. He is considered the richest monarch in the world.

Demonstrations in Thailand: This is how tough the government and monarchy are against the people

The reaction to the demonstrations by the government and the monarchy has so far been harsh. Dozens of activists have been due since November Lese majesty displayed. Last was a woman too 43 years imprisonment sentenced. The woman was found guilty of sharing online videos defaming King Maha Vajiralongkorn, according to court records. Originally the defendant was too 87 years imprisonment was convicted, but because she pleaded guilty, the sentence was halved, it said.

Until the most recent verdict, the maximum sentence ever imposed was 35 years. Critics and human rights activists say the authorities are using the law to suppress the opposition. Another disregard of the rules and laws by the king could cause the situation to flare up again. It is possible that the Thais who illegal appointment of a second queen would not quietly tolerate. (mam / dpa)

List of rubric lists: © Chaiwat Subprasom / SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire / dpa