Lovers of fried eggs, it’s your lucky day (sorry for those who don’t enjoy it): today at El Comidista we present you one of the most popular Thai salads, yam khai dao, composed of cherry tomatoes, onion , cilantro, a spicy sweet and sour vinaigrette and, indeed, chopped fried eggs. Life can be wonderful.

The eggs are fried in very hot oil, on both sides, to create a crispy, golden crust all around them that will later act as a sponge, absorbing part of the vinaigrette and creating a very interesting texture. In addition, the yolks will set a little, leaving them creamy but without being so liquid as to integrate into the sauce, being one of the most special bites of the salad.

The vinaigrette is what gives it the Thai flavor, and it has some ingredients that may sound a little strange if you are not familiar with the country’s cuisine. Fish sauce is made by fermenting fish with salt for a long time, and although it has a very strong smell, it is one of the most umami substances that exist, with a powerful and very characteristic flavor. Lemongrass is citrusy and fresh, lemony; and fresh red chilies provide that aggressive spiciness so typical of Thai cuisine. You can find all these ingredients in any Asian supermarket, but if it is impossible for you to get hold of them or they are not your favorite, you can dress the salad with oil, lime juice, a pinch of sugar and salt or soy sauce: it will no longer be Thai, but the addition of fried eggs will still be delicious.

Time : 10 minutes Difficulty : Don't panic when frying eggs Ingredients For 2 persons For the vinaigrette 4 limes

1 tablespoon brown sugar

3 tablespoons fish sauce

2 fresh red chilies

1 stalk of lemongrass Besides 10 cherry tomatoes

1 small sweet onion

2 Chinese chives (replaceable with garlic garlic)

Coriander bouquet

3 eggs (size L)

Sunflower oil for frying Instructions 1. Chop the red chiles, if you want, removing the seeds so they are less spicy. Chop the lemongrass, discarding the first two centimeters from the base. Squeeze the four limes into a bowl and add to the brown sugar, fish sauce, chilies and lemongrass. Mix until the sugar dissolves and set aside in the refrigerator. 2. Cut the tomatoes in half and the sweet onion into fine julienne strips, and chop the green part of the chives and cilantro (stems included). Add everything to a bowl. 3. Heat a pinch of sunflower oil over high heat until smoking. Carefully crack the three eggs into the oil and fry them for about 15-20 seconds, until they are very golden on the bottom. Turn them over and leave them for 15-20 more seconds, until they are completely golden. Transfer them to kitchen paper and let them drain and cool. See also Hockey Corona restrictions clutter young people's World Cup puck training games, Christmas Eve may have to take on a new game day 4. Cut the eggs into irregular pieces. Add them to the bowl, followed by the vinaigrette, and mix well. Serve immediately.

