Microsoft explicitly told Western gamers not to expect big announcements from the Xbox conference of the Tokyo Game Show 2021, which will take place on September 30th and will focus on the news dedicated to oriental players.

More precisely, this was stated by the Head of Global Product Marketing of Xbox Aaron Greenberg, responding to a fan on Twitter asking about the event: “Seeing as you asked, the Tokyo Game Shos event is for our Japanese and Asian players. There will be major updates for those territories, but no major announcements or introductions, as our development teams are busy working on the biggest launches in October, November and December.“

Of course many will watch the conference and be disappointed that it will be just as Greenberg described it (this has happened before, so let’s resign ourselves). In fact, recently the big publishers have often been very honest about the contents of their events, but often the players did not believe them and then expressed their discontent in the face of the widely announced reality.

However, how are Greenberg’s words to be read? Exactly how they are written: no announcements of new games, no major updates on those in development and lots of information for oriental Xbox fans, many of which probably related to the Xbox Game Pass.