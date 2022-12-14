new episode of Atomix Podcast! Join us like every week to inform you in an entertaining and analytical way about what is happening in the video game and entertainment industry.

This week we dedicate the program to talk about everything that happened at The Game Awards 2022 gala. We review the most important announcements, as well as the winners. In the section on what we have been playing this week, we tell you about Dragon Quest Treasures and the Next-Gen version of The Witcher 3.