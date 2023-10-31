The Pino Insegno case opens. The ratings for his game The Merchant at the Fair, broadcast on Rai 2 from 7.50pm, are certainly not exciting, to put it mildly. It would be better to say a real flop, with the programme, certainly placed in a difficult segment, but which does not go beyond 2% share, even after the inclusion of VIP competitors.

Disappointing ratings which also affect the evening Tg2, the one at 8.30pm, driven by Insegno’s game. After the criticism and controversy over his friendship with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, there is a new problem for the presenter. The second channel’s news assembly produced a rather harsh note, expressing “severe concern about the audience results of the program preceding the 8.30 pm edition”, a situation defined as “very penalizing”. “Let us remember that Tg2 and its programs have always and consistently been above the network share”.

In short, ratings are declining for the news program directed by Antonio Preziosi which would be linked to the disappointing drive brought by The Merchant at the Fair. In the note, the journalists bitterly recall “the company’s decision not to entrust the newspaper with the production of the afternoon special on 7 October on the Hamas terrorist attack”. And it also denounces “the serious shortage of staff that afflicts the newspaper and that makes it difficult to apply the editorial plan of director Antonio Preziosi, even though it is shared and voted for by the majority of the editorial staff. Confirms support for the common battle with the Management for the restoration of the workforce, which has fallen drastically in recent years. A situation that creates enormous inconvenience in the organization of work, the serious difficulty in covering editorial shifts and the need for many colleagues to give up holidays and rest periods to close working hours”, write the Tg2 reporters.

In recent weeks, Rai CEO Roberto Sergio had intervened to help Insegno: “I am outraged by the media and preventive violence against Pino Insegno and his programme. I teach has a professional history of 40 years, he is a serious professional who accepted a challenge in very complex programming. I want to give some news: his program is not closed, various blogs amplify false news and this is unacceptable.” From the beginning of the new year, the well-known voice actor will also be at the helm of the historic Rai 1 game L’Eredità, with the fear that in this case too there could be a contraction in terms of ratings.