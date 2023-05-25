Revolving doors in Rai for the directors of the various public service newspapers: the direction of Tg1 goes to Gian Marco Chiocci, Tg2 to Antonio Preziosi. Mario Orfeo confirmed on Tg3. Francesco Pionati is the new director of the Gr, Jacopo Volpi arrives at RaiSport. The president of Viale Mazzini Marinella Soldi voted against the package, as did Francesca Bria, while the man in the Movimento 5 Stelle Alessandro Di Majo abstained.

The pool of directors proposed by the managing director Roberto Sergio passed with three votes in favour: his and that of two majority councilors, Simona Agnes and Igor De Biasio, expression of the centre-right government. Soldi had also called for gender equality to be maintained, but his appeal was ignored. The CEO also communicated the appointments at the top of some Genre departments, on which the opinion of the Board of Directors is not binding: Marcello Ciannamea becomes director of Prime Time Entertainment, Angelo Mellone of Day Time Entertainment, Paolo Corsini of In-depth Analysis and Adriano De Maio of the Cinema and TV Series Management, Monica Maggioni of the Information Offer, Stefano Coletta of the Distribution, Nicola Rao of the Communication Management. Simona Sala becomes director of Radio 2.

Francesco Giorgino will direct the Research Department. Confirmed Silvia Calandrelli on Rai Cultura, Maria Pia Ammirati on Rai Fiction, Luca Milano on Rai Kids and Elena Capparelli on RaiPlay and Digitale. Andrea Vianello goes to direct the San Marino TV. The top management of Rai Com has also been renewed with Sergio Santo who will be the new managing director and Claudia Mazzola as president. Finally, for Rai Cinema, Paolo Del Brocco was confirmed as CEO and Nicola Claudio as president.