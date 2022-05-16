Tg1, the investigation widens: relations with the mafia in wiretapping

The story of the “flatulence” al Tg1 risks becoming much more than a case of stalking. The complaint filed by the journalist Dania Mondini brought out new ones disturbing background. The investigations – we read in the Republic – have led to one parallel track to that of the “farts” and “burps” of which the woman was the victim, forced by the leaders to share the office with the colleague who annoyed her with loud noises. In fact, they have also sprung from wiretapping contacts between the petomaniac colleague and a man of the caliber of Paolo Romeosentenced in first instance a 25 years in prison in the “Gotha” trial on intertwining between ‘ndrangheta And masonryconsidered by the investigators al summit from the dome of Reggio.

The journalist – continues Repubblica – who would have been employed to convince the Mondini to suffer in silence, seeing other colleagues do career and she denigrated, before 2018 it was intercepted as he asked recommendations to former deputy Romeo, already sentenced in 2004 for external competition in the mafia association, while he was telling him about the dynamics internal to Rai. “If one can avoid me I avoid always the clashes and you teach me this, “he said. The editor also reported on his own services up Giuseppe Scopellitifrom the directives that he would receive from vertices of news and of influences of some politicians on public TV. To then hope for recommendation: “I came to you to ask you something …”. Now the ones are shaking leaders from the Rai.

