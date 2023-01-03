Tg1 censures the attack by Last Generation environmentalists on the Senate. The reason

Tg1 censored the paint attack by Last Generation activists that took place yesterday, 2 January 2023, in the Senate.

The group of environmentalists reached Palazzo Madama in Rome and threw paint against the facade of the Senate building.

As reconstructed from The Daily Fact, the public service news, directed by Monica Maggioni, decided to obscure the protest by not broadcasting the attack.

“The cleaning operations are underway, five windows and the main door of the Senate were defaced this morning by activists of the Ultima Generazione movement – ​​explained the envoy Alessandro Gamberi.

“As Tg1 we have chosen not to show you the images of their demonstration act to underline how this type of protest cannot be acceptable. Protests that move from paintings in museums to one of the symbolic places of the institutions”, concluded the journalist.