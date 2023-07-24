Elly Schlein pushes Elisa Anzaldo to the vice-direction of Tg1

In viale Mazzini the promotion of Elisa Anzaldo to the deputy directorate. Until a few days ago, the confirmation of the deputy director of the Tg1 Maria Luisa Busi it seemed obvious, but now things get more complicated. According to rumors, in fact, the secretary dem Elly Schlein would have directly suggested the entry of Anzaldo in place of Busi.

Busi she was appointed to the deputy leadership in 2016 by the pro-dem Mario Orpheus and is considered close to what in Viale Mazzini is called “the old Pd”. But Busi it is also an expression of Usigrai, the powerful union of public service journalists. Anzaldo, also of progressive pedigree, is the wife of magistrate Fabrizio Gandini and last year she was at the center of controversy for a joke about Giorgia Meloni.

During the morning press review of Tg1the co-director of the Sports Courier Alessandro Barbano commented on Meloni’s alleged change of football faith, who moved from Lazio to Rome: “It’s not Giorgia Meloni’s worst sin”. Reply of the presenter “pushed” by Schlein: “There are many others”.

