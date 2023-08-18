TFR opened a case because of the attack on journalists of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company in Moscow

The Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) opened a case because of the attack on journalists of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company in Moscow. This was reported to Lente.ru in the press service of the department.

The case was initiated under part 3 of article 144 (“Obstruction of the legal professional activities of journalists”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.