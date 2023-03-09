The Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia is investigating a criminal case on embezzlement of budget funds with the help of the Pushkin Card program. The department announced this on March 9.

A criminal case has been initiated against Viktor Yakubov, Emil Gurbanov and Ilya Safonov under Part 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud on an especially large scale”).

“The investigation established that in 2022, Yakubov, Gurbanov and Safonov, using fictitious electronic bank cards “Pushkinskaya Karta”, issued by the operator of the program JSC “Post Bank”, deceiving employees of the bank and the Ministry of Culture of Russia, stole more than 200 million rubles by organizing a mass purchase tickets without the purpose of properly holding the relevant cultural events,” reads the message RF SC.

In relation to the accused, a measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen. Their property worth 100 million rubles was seized.

Earlier that day, the head of Rosfinmonitoring, Yuri Chikhanchin, announced the discovery of a criminal group that used the Pushkin Card to embezzle 100 million rubles. According to him, the attackers made imaginary lists of people who were supposed to receive benefits.

The All-Russian cultural program “Pushkin’s Map” was initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin. It launched in September 2021. You can apply for a card in the Gosuslugi Kultura mobile application if you have an account on the Gosuslugi portal.

The Pushkin Card is a special bank card for young people aged 14 to 22, which can be used to purchase tickets to museums, theatres, concert halls, philharmonics, conservatories and other cultural institutions throughout the country. In 2021, 3,000 rubles from the state budget were credited to each such card. In 2022, 5 thousand rubles were credited to the card.