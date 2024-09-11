José Félix Tezanos, the questioned president of the Center for Sociological Research The CIS, which conducts official polls, appeared in Congress on Wednesday afternoon with no intention of acknowledging errors, failures, self-criticism or any scientific explanation for the deviations in the polls in favour of left-wing parties, as almost all experts reproach him for. Tezanos does not deny this bias towards the political left, but attributes it to the tendency towards that sector of the majority of Spanish society. The head of the CIS for the last six years accepted that his political barometers give too much priority to Sumar and justified the downward gap in the real results of that party in the pressure against the right-wing media. Tezanos especially attacked information from EL PAÍS in which criticism of his work, both internal and external, has been exposed.

It was once again Tezanos in his purest form, in his element, enjoying each of his interventions, bringing face to face with some of his most provocative statements the leaders of the different parties, the opposition and allies of the Government, who questioned him about why the CIS is permanently at the centre of controversy, every time one of his political surveys is published, since six years ago he was appointed to that position by the President of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez. Tezanos is a socialist militant, he once again proudly claimed it, he was a member of its executive, he publishes political articles in the magazine Temas of that tendency and in his expected appearances before the Constitutional Commission of Congress he shows himself without duplicity, as if he were waiting for the face to face with the spokesmen of the opposition.

Tezanos did not need the spokespersons of other parties to even begin their speeches to anticipate the most controversial issues that are attributed to him and that can be summed up in the fact that the CIS polls under his mandate have the tendency to favour the left-wing parties, especially the PSOE and Sumar, to minimise the chances of the right-wing parties. He himself raised the subject, but before that he even took the opportunity to exhibit a vision of the CIS that is beyond optimistic. Tezanos thus assured that the CIS is “the envy” of the community of international sociological experts for the field work of the 25,000 surveys that it can display openly and free of charge in its database. He affirmed that he does not perceive “distrust” towards his work from the Spanish public opinion, nor “discredit” and denied that the centre “fails” in its “electoral forecasts”. He does not like to call these projections “predictions” or “forecasts” because he does not consider himself a “fortune teller”.

The president of the CIS did not deny that some of his political polls have erred in their results, nor that in general they lean to the left, but he justified it. First he pointed out that “electoral behaviour is difficult to predict” in general “because the human being is a free being”, then he specified that increasingly these decisions are made at the last moment (almost 8% in the vote and 30% in the previous 10 days) and he even went so far as to point out that these margins are much greater in the United States (four or five points). Tezanos defended that his polls “are well done” and that his latest deviations in polls for the general elections had barely been 0.5%. The PP deputy, José Antonio Bermúdez de Castro, showed him the graph taken from the centre’s website where the PSOE was given the victory by two points and in the polls the PP finally took 16 seats in its favour. It was not his only denial.

Although he initially pointed out that it was a “lie” that the CIS “overestimates the left-wing and PSOE votes”, he later qualified that this reality is due to the effect of the ideological definition of the Spanish population itself. He noted that since 2014 “Spain is moderately situated in the centre left” and he found this position at 62% compared to 33% of Spaniards who define themselves as right-wing. But he minimized the relevance of this recognition in the surveys on the vote at the polls. He said that only 5.8% of those surveyed admit that the polls influence them a lot and 8.7% quite a bit. He also acknowledged that there is “a phenomenon to be analysed” in that they tend to overestimate Sumar, the party led by Yolanda Díaz, and then he opined that the downward difference that this party later registers may be due to the pressure against it from the right-wing media. Sumar spokesman Txema Guijarro said that this inclination could be produced by what is known as the “Bandwagon effect” or “drag effect” that benefits parties that enjoy “the eroticism of power.”

The spokespersons of Unión del Pueblo Navarro, Vox and the PP abruptly questioned Tezanos’ lack of self-criticism, neutrality, manipulations and even “arrogance” in not recognizing any error in his work and thus damaging the institution’s reputation. Even the spokesperson of Sumar, with whom he exchanged some compliments, conceded that this “disrepute” exists. The representative of ERC, Francesc Marc Álvaro, and Guijarro, strongly criticized some of the selection methods of the CIS polls, such as not asking about the work of the Monarchy and the Royal House. Tezanos assured that they do not do it because there has been no historical tradition in this regard, but he also argued that there is no interest from society nor is it perceived as a problem (0.3%).

The president of the CIS reserved a large section of his appearance to attack not only the right-wing opposition parties for their “Trumpist” strategies, for accusing Pedro Sánchez’s Executive of trying to “occupy and colonize” the institutions to “demobilize” the left-wing electorate, but he was even more incisive against the numerous opinion polling experts and media outlets that have issued criticisms of his work. In that section he was particularly repetitive in his attacks on EL PAÍS and tried to disqualify some information that he said “worries” him from this newspaper in that line as “uncertain”, “infamies”, “fallacies”, “lies” and “made-up news”.