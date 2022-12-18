Tez Tour: Removing tourists stuck in Egypt due to closed skies will require 15 flights

The removal of tourists stuck in Egypt due to Jordan’s closed skies for the iFly airline will require about 15 flights. This number was named by the large travel company Tez Tour. TASS.

“Departures will be carried out approximately from 18 to 21 December. At the same time, iFly continues to make every effort to coordinate the necessary documents with the Federal Air Transport Agency in order to continue the flight program to Egypt from December 20, ”the press service of the agency said.

Before that, it became known that about 300 passengers of the delayed iFly flight from Egyptian Hurghada to Moscow were accommodated in a hotel. In addition, about a thousand tourists were previously stuck at Vnukovo airport due to the fact that Jordan banned the passage of aircraft of a number of Russian airlines through its airspace.

Earlier it was reported that the tour operator Tez Tour will return in full the money for tours to Russians who failed to fly to Egypt from December 15 to 19.