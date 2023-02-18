Mari Carmen Jiménez and Antonio Pulido, a married couple from Jaen, followed in the footsteps of many of their countrymen who at the beginning of this century bought an apartment in the Natura World urbanization on Vera beach (Almería), the main nudist enclave in eastern Andalusia. “From the first day they told us that everyone could go as they wanted and there was never any talk that it was an obligation to bathe naked,” says Mari Carmen, one of the plaintiffs who has now just been agreed by the Supreme Court. and prevents the community of owners from imposing nudism on all owners. But behind the controversy between naturists and textiles lies another even bigger conflict between the developers of the complex and the residents, which has many of them threatened with being evicted from their homes for lacking deeds.

The confrontation between two different neighborhood communities, that of naturists and that of textiles, has generated in recent years a climate of unbreathable coexistence in this residential complex with 495 homes. “It is horrible what we have been suffering; It is very hard that they prevent you from accessing the pool that you own, ”says Jiménez, who recounts an authentic ordeal lived by his family since in 2017 the new community presidency made nudism compulsory. “They hired security guards who prevented us from entering the pool and other common areas,” underlines Juan Pedro Peláez, president of the association of those affected who have now been ordered by the Supreme Court to compensate them with 1,000 euros. “The moral damages suffered are greater than that money”, point out these people from Jaén, who are the majority in this urbanization.

The same judgment of the First Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court concludes by stating that “the presence of the plaintiffs in their vacation residence has gone from being a place of rest to being a place of suffering.” And for this reason, it understands that “the imposition of nudism violates the right to equality, supposes a discrimination of the plaintiffs because of their ideas and thoughts and violates their freedom of movement and their right to privacy.”

However, what has led the Supreme Court to amend the plan to a Court of First Instance of Jaén and the Provincial Court of this city (which dismissed the claim of the owners who defended the textile) has been the appreciation of a gross error in the evaluation of the test defended by the naturists. “The high court makes it clear that statutes were never approved preventing access to common areas for those wearing swimsuits,” says Miguel Ángel Nieves Carrascosa, the lawyer who has defended a hundred anti-naturists, although only eight of them formalized the demand. And he adds: “Even if the statutes existed, they would have been invalid because no one can be forced, it is something grotesque.”

The legal triumph of textiles will not prevent them from continuing to be in a clear minority in a residential area that has always been a benchmark among nudist communities. Miguel (fictitious name) was one of the first to buy an apartment, back in the year 2000. “Of course we knew it was a nudist urbanization,” says this tenant, also from Jaén, who admits to being uncomfortable by the nature of this dispute. .

But if the courts have already ruled on the conflict between nudists and non-nudists, two other disputes are still alive. One of them is due to the legitimacy of the two communities of owners (Natura World Vera and Avenida Ciudad de Tarragona). The naturists wield several sentences in their favor in recent years, in which the nullity of the textile community was declared.

And the last, and most important, litigation that is still going on is the one that affects numerous tenants who are still waiting for the public deed of the purchase of their house. Those affected demonstrated in October 2019 asking not to be victims of what they consider a confrontation between the owner of the land and the construction company, which is in bankruptcy. Since then, hundreds of owners with habitability licenses granted by the Vera City Council have lived with anguish and fear of losing their homes and their life savings.

After requesting protection from the Ombudsman, those affected have filed appeals before the Supreme Court, where they demand equal treatment for all residents. In the absence of a favorable ruling, many fear having to hand over their homes to the current bankruptcy administrator of the company. “What they want is for us to leave here to continue with their real estate speculation,” concludes Mari Carmen Jiménez, who is already counting the days until she can enjoy her pool, with a swimsuit, of course.