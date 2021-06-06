Textile industry Textile recycling is a hot growth area, and companies know it – Valmet, which makes pulp mills, is now learning to handle clothing waste

EU countries must organize the collection of end-of-life textiles for recycling by 2025 at the latest. A completely new business area is opening up for textile fiber experts in textile fiber processing.

Paper machines and Valmet, known for its pulp mills, has released two surprising releases this year.

At the end of January, the company said it would deliver most of the equipment to the Swedish Renewcell mill, which will start making recycled clothing and textiles into soluble pulp.

Soluble pulp can be made from viscose or lyocell fiber, the raw material for new clothes. Renewcell is building a textile recycling plant in Sundsvall, Sweden, which will be completed in less than a year.

In April, Valmet announced that it would supply drying technology to Jyväskylä-based Spinnova, which is building a plant in Jyväskylä to make a textile fiber from microfibrillated cellulose with the Brazilian forestry company Suzano.

Over here Valmet has sold paper, tissue and board machines, pulp mills and biomass-fired energy boilers. How in the world has it ended up in the textile industry?

President of Valmet’s Papers business line Jari Vähäpesolan according to the connection is pretty natural. The know-how gained from wood fiber processing is also largely suitable for textile fiber recycling.

Textile recycling, on the other hand, is a hot growth area. EU countries must organize the collection of end-of-life textiles for recycling by 2025 at the latest.

“Some of our traditional customers are also involved in the textile business. We can use parts of both paper and pulp technology in these projects. In addition, our measurement expertise on the automation side is useful, ”says Vähäpesola.

Valmet has been developing recycling technology with Renewcell for several years and has been involved in building the company’s pilot plant.

Test machines from Valmet’s product development centers in both Finland and Sweden have been used to develop the recycling process.

It’s about is ultimately just about handling a little different plant fiber.

Both cotton and wood fibers consist mainly of cellulose, which in turn is made up of glucose, or grape sugar.

Cotton has almost no lignin, which is about 30 percent of dry wood.

“So it doesn’t need to be treated out of it, but on the other hand, there are colors in textiles that need to be removed. The structure of the fibers is also different. Cotton fibers are several centimeters long, while cotton fibers are about 1 to 2.5 millimeters long, ”said Valmet, President of Fiber Processing. Rickard Andersson says.

Recyclable textiles have traditionally been used, for example, as various filling materials, such as upholstery for furniture. Then the textiles are just shredded and cleaned.

Most of the textile waste has so far ended up in landfills. In Finland, waste is usually incinerated.

Recycling jeans or a t-shirt into a new textile fiber is not quite simple.

A variety of fibers are often blended into clothing. For example, plastic-based polyester or elastane must be separated from cotton before further processing of the fibers. Likewise, metal parts such as buttons, snaps and zippers must be kept separate.

Valmet employees do not want to open very precisely how the processing of cotton and viscose into soluble pulp at the mill to be built in Sundsvall is technically progressing. Secrets are guarded.

The plant is the first of its kind in the world.

According to Vähäpesola, Renewcell’s project uses, for example, Valmet’s expertise in pulp handling, bleaching and drying.

Pulp drying and baling machines are purchased for used at the mill in France. They too were originally made by Valmet.

" Traditional viscose has a bad reputation because very harmful sulfur coal is used in production.

At the factory the resulting soluble pulp is the same as soluble pulp made from wood. It is suitable as a raw material for the production of viscose or lyocell fabrics, for example.

Admittedly, traditional viscose has a bad reputation because very harmful sulfur coal is used in production. It is also possible to organize production so that workers or the environment are not exposed to the poison.

Lyocell is a fiber manufacturing method based on the same type of technology, but it is non-toxic.

Textiles Valmet’s worst competitor in pulp mills, the Austrian Andritz, is also excited about recycling.

It will supply the equipment to the Finnish Infinited Fiber Company, which has said it will invest as much as EUR 220 million in the textile recycling plant to be completed in 2024. The location of the factory in Finland is still being sought.

Like Renewcell, the Infinited Fiber Company first makes soluble pulp from textile waste (or other cellulosic waste).

The mill itself processes the soluble pulp using so-called carbamate technology into a finished textile fiber, which the company says resembles cotton.

The manufacture of carbamate cellulose fiber is an invention of about 90 years, but it has been developed by the Infinited Fiber Company to suit the textile recycling process.

Spinnovan fiber fabrication technology differs from others in use in that cellulose is not dissolved before being formed into a textile fiber. The cellulose is only ground into very small, microfibrillated pulp.

The raw material may be wood or other cellulosic material, such as straw or waste cotton.

Energy-efficient grinding and drying of fiber is essential for the company, as energy accounts for a large part of the cost of the process.

Valmet’s paper machine side masters the drying technology.

“We also manufacture technology for the production of microfibrillated cellulose, for example,” says Vähäpesola.

Spinnova’s partner, Suzano from Brazil, is building a microcellulose plant on the side of the mill. The small laundry does not want to comment on whether the plant’s equipment comes from Valmet.

“ The competitiveness of the products of the factories under construction in the market is still partly a question mark.

A little bit of soles It is still too early to assess how significant the business of textile fiber expertise will ultimately become for the company.

The delivery of Renewcell’s equipment is EUR 25 million. The entire Spinnova plant investment is approximately EUR 22 million, of which Valmet’s share is not disclosed.

In Valmet’s order backlog of EUR 3.7 billion, they are therefore a bit high.

The competitiveness of the products of the factories under construction in the market is still partly a question mark.

New textile fibers and textile recycling are currently such areas of interest that, among other things, the clothing giant H&M is involved in one way or another in many projects. Other customers for the new facilities are already known.

Only as technologies mature will we see which inventions work best and produce competitive material.

“These factories will be completed in a couple of years. After that, we will see how well the whole thing works, ”says Valmetin Andersson.

The goals are high. Spinnova intends to increase production to one million tons per year within ten years.

Renewcell aims to build recycling facilities around the world.

“The textile industry is the third largest industry in the world. Textile recycling and textile fiber manufacturing is a very interesting new area and there are many projects. We are involved in several. A lot depends on what kind of regulation and incentives are created for the industry, ”says Vähäpesola.